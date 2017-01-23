Moguls judging going through a bumpy transition

VAL SAINT-COME, QUE.—Canada has been so dominant in moguls that the international ski federation’s season preview questioned whether anyone could beat the Canadian team or would their winning dynasty simply continue through the 2018 Olympics.Canada won Olympic gold and silver in men’s and women’s moguls at the 2014 Sochi Games, Mikael Kingsbury has been the men’s overall leader since then and Justine and Chloe Dufour-Lapointe routinely battle each other for the top of the podium.But, with just a single win for the entire team at the first two World Cups this season, that dynasty looked to be in trouble and Canadian coaches questioned whether recent changes to judging criteria were actually designed to do that. The plan, agreed to by the moguls coaches’ committee, was to bring more definition to flips and twists, clarity in how they should be judged and, in particular, punish skiers who were delivering sloppy versions of the hardest tricks.“But, somehow, between the end of last season and the start of this season, the suggested deductions associated with those types of errors are off the charts, there’s no precedent for it in any other judged sport,” says Rob Kober, the head coach of Canada’s men.Article Continued Below“In gymnastics this summer in Rio, a girl falls off the balance beam — falls off — and it’s a 0.5 deduction; in our sport, a guy is a little too upside down and they’re taking away 60 per cent of his raw score. It’s ludicrous.”Kober thinks the changes, which originated from coaches wanting to improve the sport, went off the rails when countries with weaker jumpers saw an opportunity to level the playing field.The new judging criteria has resulted in lower scores for the double-twisting back flip, which is considered the hardest trick in moguls. It’s also the bread-and-butter trick for Kingsbury, who won Olympic silver with it in 2014. Retired teammate Alex Bilodeau used the same trick to win the gold.