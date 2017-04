KEYBANK CENTERPUCK DROP: 7 p.m.TV: SportsnetRADIO: Sportsnet 590 The FANArticle Continued BelowKEY PLAYERSNylander and NylanderThere were rumours Sunday that the Sabres would call up Alexander Nylander. That would pit the 19-year-old Alex against his 20-year-old brother, William. The Sabres’ first-round pick last June, Alex has been playing for Rochester (AFL), where he has nine goals and 27 assists in 62 games. William Nylander had points in 12 of the Leafs’ 14 games in March.