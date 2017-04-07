Morales slam rings a bell for Gibbons

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA.—When Kendrys Morales hit the grand slam that would ultimately give the Toronto Blue Jays their first win of the season here on Thursday night, it wasn’t an unfamiliar sight for John Gibbons.The Blue Jays’ designated hitter had inflicted the same pain on his new team just last August. “Kendrys with the big grand slam. I had a little flashback. He came in, Brett Cecil last year in Kansas City to face him with the bases loaded, first pitch and boom,” the manager reminisced after a 5-2 final against the Tampa Bay Rays, the first of this four-game series. “I mentioned that to (Blue Jays bench coach) Demarlo (Hale) and sure enough.” Morales was feeling “pretty good” going into Thursday’s game despite managing only one hit in his first two regular season appearances against Baltimore. Article Continued Below“It was just a matter of time,” Gibbons said. “It’s just a matter of time before the guys start heating up.” The Blue Jays still only managed six hits on the night, so Morales making the most of his was key. “We’ve only played three games but he’s barreling everything,” Gibbons said. “He didn’t have much to show for it but I think he’s locked in. He’s feeling good.”