More on Daytona: Alegra Motorsports, with help from Morad and Lazare, scores a huge class win at the Rolex; John Larsen photo gallery

Paul Kelly is one of the best PR people around and an immense help to guys like me who can't get to all that many races in order to cover them in person. His one negative is that he lives in Syracuse, N.Y., and has never been to the Oswego Speedway to watch the supermodified races – a journey of about 45 minutes. That, I can't understand. But I digress.He makes sure that I – and others like me – know everything there is to know about the Porsche GT3 Challenge Cup series he represents and how their drivers perform when they go outside their own series and tackle the big races.At the weekend, Porsche Series team Alegra Motorsports, with sponsorship from Porsche Centre Oakville and including Canadian drivers Daniel Morad of Toronto and Jesse Lazare of Montreal, won the GT Daytona Class at the Rolex 24 at Daytona.That is something to write home about. Which Paul does with speed and accuracy. Here is Paul's (slightly edited) report of what transpired Saturday overnight and Sunday:Carlos de Quesada surprised a room full of fellow competitors, team members, officials, family and friends in October 2016 when he announced at the Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA by Yokohama awards ceremony at Road Atlanta that his team, Alegra Motorsports, would field a GT Daytona entry in the 2017 Rolex 24 At Daytona.The driver lineup was even more surprising. De Quesada was relying on young Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge champions Daniel Morad, Jesse Lazare and Michael de Quesada to handle the driving along with himself.