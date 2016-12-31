More talent means less patience for college quarterbacks

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ.—The competition to replace Deshaun Watson at Clemson next spring will feature Kelly Bryant, who has already put two seasons of eligibility in behind the Tigers’ star, along with redshirt freshman Zerrick Cooper and a five-star recruit who is enrolling in college early.If J.T. Barrett decides not to return to Ohio State for a fifth season, the Buckeyes have a similar situation with Joe Burrow entering his third season, Dwayne Haskins coming off a redshirt year and a highly touted early enrollee.It is most unlikely that all six of those quarterbacks will finish their college careers where they started. Quarterbacks are arriving on campus better prepared to play than ever before but with less patience to serve as a backup.At Alabama, freshman Jalen Hurts is two victories away from guiding the top-ranked Crimson Tide to a national title, but his emergence led to three quarterbacks transferring. Keeping the quarterback pipeline filled and flowing is trickier than ever for college football teams — even those in the College Football Playoff.“Ideally in a perfect world it would be like it was back in the day: You’ve got a senior, a junior, a sophomore, a freshman and at times you’ve got a kid that’s redshirting and they wait their turn for just the opportunity to be the starter for one or two years,” said new Texas coach Tom Herman, who recruited Barrett to Ohio State when he was the Buckeyes’ offensive co-ordinator. Article Continued Below“But now, in our microwave society, they want to start right now and they see other kids doing it, which makes it even that much more difficult to convince them that the right thing for them do to is to sit and wait for a couple of years.”The Fiesta Bowl semifinal on Saturday matches two of the best quarterbacks in the country in Clemson’s Watson, a two-time Heisman Trophy finalist, and Barrett, one of the most prolific QBs to ever play at Ohio State.Both have started for most of the past three seasons, but a glance at their recruiting classes shows how much movement there is with quarterbacks.

