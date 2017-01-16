Morgan Rielly is making his case for the Leafs defence

In another season, with a different mindset, Morgan Rielly’s one goal in 41 games might raise some eyebrows.In this new Leafs approach, though, where team comes first and a roster heavy on youth is learning how understanding your role can lead to success, the numbers don’t necessarily tell Rielly’s story.“I’ve tried to become a more complete player,” the 22-year-old defenceman said after the Leafs won games on consecutive nights, beating the Rangers in New York on Friday and the Senators in Ottawa on Saturday. “Part of that is doing more to what my role is, to help this team win. I want offence, I want to get it done, but the main thing is limiting the opposition, their top guys, and helping our team to win.”Rielly had faced top opposition before in his four years in Toronto, but not on a regular basis. His responsibilities have grown since former captain Dion Phaneuf was traded last winter. He was told by head coach Mike Babocok and the Leafs’ management team that, like forward Nazem Kadri, he would see a steady diet of the opposition’s best players this season and he should embrace the role. “For sure, that conversation came up,” Rielly said. “We talked about me and that I’d be playing top opposition guys. Defensively, it’s a learning process there, but it also rounds out your game, makes you a player a coach can have confidence in putting you out there. That’s the player I want to be.”Article Continued BelowThe results, while not spectacular in terms of goals and points — Rielly has the one goal, scored in early November, and 16 assists — are certainly tangible. The Leafs are noticeably better in their own zone. They block out opposition forwards much more effectively in front of their goalie, they are much better at their defensive zone breakout, and the entire team is tuned in to the overall systems.Rielly won’t receive headlines for the work he has done, but his effort in one area is helping teammates improve in others.

