Natalie Mastracci walks away from Olympic rowing career

During the Rio Olympics, the spotlight shone brightly on Canada’s summer athletes who, on the whole, performed better than ever. This is the last of a series on six athletes, their experiences in Rio and what life has been like for them since then:It happened after a disastrous Rio result, but Natalie Mastracci was finally able to walk away from the sport that has consumed her entire adult life. And, since then, she’s found joy in the simple pleasures of life that she’d forgotten all about.“You know what’s incredible? Walking around,” the two-time Olympic rower said, starting off her list of what she’s discovered since retiring.“I never got to actually walk around because I was so concerned with conserving my energy between practices. I’ve been for walks and they’re wonderful — everyone should go walking,” she said.“Staying out past 9 p.m., being able to say yes — yes, I will come to your wedding, I don’t have practice. Yes, I can come to your house on Friday night. It’s so wonderful to be able to say yes to people instead of constantly no. I’m figuring out what my friends are up to, I feel like I haven’t seen them in six years.”Article Continued BelowIt’s not that she didn’t love rowing — she did.The sport held such appeal for her that she walked away from her pursuit of an NCAA basketball scholarship halfway through Grade 12 in St. Catharines, Ont., to row. And after managing to get a scholarship in rowing to Syracuse University, she walked away from that for a time just for the chance to make the Canadian Olympic team.She won a silver medal in the marquee women’s eight boat at the 2012 London Olympics and continued on to Rio to try to finally meet her goal of being first. Because, for all the podiums she stood on as a rower for Canada — and there were many — the top step in a race against the U.S. women’s eight boat wasn’t one of them. That boat is riding an 11-year undefeated streak at world and Olympic competitions, making them one of the most dominant teams of all time in any sport.

