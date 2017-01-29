NBA and NHL look for answers on Trumps Muslim ban

Calling Sudan-born Thon Maker “a symbol of what makes America great,” a vice-president of the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks joined the list of prominent athletes and sports officials to lash out at U.S. President Donald Trump’s executive order banning some Muslims from entering the country.Alexander Lasry, son of Bucks owner Marc Lasry and a one-time White House aide in the Obama administration, said through his Twitter account that Maker should be held up of an example of what is right with American immigration policy.“He’s a symbol of what makes America great and all immigrants believe about America,” Lasry said. “But what’s going on in the U.S. right now isn’t about Thon. It’s about all the other incredible immigrants and refugees who will make U.S. a better place that can’t come to our country. This is not who we are as a country and doesn’t live up to our ideals.”Meanwhile, Michael Bradley, who captains both Toronto FC and the American national soccer team captain called the executive order “sad and embarrassing” on social media.“When Trump was elected, I only hoped that the President Trump would be different than the campaigner Trump,” Bradley said on his Instagram account. “That the xenophobic, misogynistic and narcissistic rhetoric would be replaced with a more humble and measured approach to leading our country.Article Continued Below“I was wrong. And the Muslim ban is just the latest example of someone who couldn’t be more out of touch with our country and the right way to move forward.”Maker, who was born in the city of Wau in what is now South Sudan, was granted refugee status in Australia — the country that issued the passport he uses — as an infant.He attended prep school in the United States and, for a year, at the Athlete Institute in Orangeville before being drafted in the first round by the Bucks last June.