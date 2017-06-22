NBA draft: What you need to know about the Raptors and the 23rd pick

A quick look at the NBA draft, a two-round event to be held Thursday at Brooklyn’s Barclays Centre. The first selection should come just after 7:30 p.m., with teams having five minutes to make a first-round selection, and two minutes for a choice in the second round. TV coverage in Canada is on TSN.The RaptorsToronto has the 23rd pick in the first round and no second-round selection. Here are five possibilities for that pick:Semi Ojeleye, six-foot-seven forward, SMU junior.T.J. Leaf, six-foot-10 power forward, UCLA freshman.Article Continued BelowTyler Lydon, six-foot-10 forward, Syracuse sophomore.Terrance Ferguson, six-foot-seven guard forward, played in Australia last season. Isaiah Hartenstein, seven-foot forward centre, 19-year-old played in Lithuania last season.