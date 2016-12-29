NBA heavyweights deliver two-minute warning

PHOENIX—An admirable idea that’s excellent in theory is once again under fire for issues with its practical application, as the NBA is being chastised for its daily Last Two Minute report.That report — which dissects every call in every game that’s within five points with two minutes left each night — is supposed to provide more transparency for fans, who can see that the league is holding its officials to the highest of standards on calls that could be contentious late in close games.At some level it makes sense, but the reality can be quite different and it drew harsh criticism this week from star players Kevin Durant and LeBron James, along with a mild rebuke from Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr.The issue they all have — and the one that’s at the basis of much of the criticism — is the arbitrary nature of picking two minutes in some games to hold referees publicly accountable to any fan with internet access.“I think it discredits what the referees are doing for 48 minutes,” James said this week. “If that’s the case, you might as well do a 48-minute report. It’s not fair to the referees that you only talk about the final two minutes of the game and not the first 46.”Article Continued BelowSome referees, who have been publicly silent individually on the practice since it was implemented in March 2015, are privately concerned for the same reason James mentioned. They want to get every call right and know they can’t, just like every player wants to make every shot and knows he can’t. But not getting full credit for correct calls earlier in games that could also have an impact on the outcome rankles them.“I think it might be easier for refs to do their job if they weren’t publically called out on all these final two-minute plays,” Kerr said before the Warriors beat the Raptors on Wednesday night.There has to be some middle ground that can be reached because it is a laudable plan in theory. But finding that compromise has been impossible so far, and the issue isn’t likely to go away any time soon.

