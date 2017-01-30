NBAs Hawks beat Knicks in quadruple overtime

ATLANTA—Paul Millsap made the decisive basket in a four-overtime game that lasted almost four hours and proclaimed it to be great fun that he never wants to experience again.Millsap had a season-high 37 points, including the go-ahead layup with 27 seconds remaining in the fourth OT, and the Atlanta Hawks overcame Carmelo Anthony’s season-high 45 points to outlast the short-handed New York Knicks 142-139 on Sunday.Millsap logged 60 minutes, which were especially taxing due to his time defending Anthony.“There was no chance I was coming out,” Millsap said.Millsap had 19 rebounds, setting another season high, and seven assists.Article Continued Below“That was fun,” Millsap said. “I don’t want to do that again ever, but it was fun.”Asked to summarize the game, he said, “I don’t even remember.”The Knicks’ first four-overtime game in 66 years included five players, including Anthony and Atlanta’s Dwight Howard, fouling out.