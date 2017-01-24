New England Patriots defence earning respect one win at a time

FOXBOROUGH, MASS.—There’s a mantra that players quickly come to learn when they play for Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots.It’s placed in different spots in the locker room, it’s on the walls around the team facility, and the coach himself repeats it often: “Do your job.”Perhaps no other unit for the Patriots has embodied Belichick’s go-to phrase more than his defence this season.And if New England hopes to capture its fifth Super Bowl, no other group will be relied on more as the Patriots face an Atlanta Falcons offence that has scored a combined 80 points through two playoff games.Defensive back Duron Harmon, who had a huge touchdown-saving tackle in the second quarter of the Patriots’ 36-17 AFC Championship Game win over Pittsburgh on Sunday, said that even in their tight-knit world they couldn’t help but notice the criticism that surrounded the defence earlier this season.Article Continued Below“Oh yeah, definitely. We try not to focus too much on the media, but we hear it, it’s everywhere,” Harmon said. “We heard that we weren’t tested all year.”It was back in training camp that the Patriots first began to be dogged by questions about what their identity would be on defence following the trade of edge rusher Chandler Jones.A slow start in struggling to create a pass rush without him during the first month of the regular season also did little to quiet critics.