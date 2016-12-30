New Years Eve date vs. Canada dream for American Leafs prospects

Jeremy Bracco is ready for the cheers to turn to jeers.As a Maple Leafs prospect, Bracco has been one of the more popular members of Team USA at the Air Canada Centre for the first three games of the world junior championship.But on Saturday, when it’s Canada vs. the United States in the round-robin finale with first place in Pool B on the line, he won’t be getting as many cheers as he did earlier in the week.“To look up and hear people say, ‘We hope you can be here in a couple of years,’ that’s the end goal for me,” said Bracco, who has one goal in three games. “That’s pretty special for me.“But the next game will be for first place. Any time you play a game like that, it’s always got a lot of heat. I’m sure everybody will be into it. And the 20,000 you can fit in here will be wearing red. It’s a challenge we’re looking forward to. The crowd will be stacked against us, but we’re looking forward to that.”Article Continued BelowBracco was Toronto’s second-round pick, 61st overall, in 2015. Bracco attended his first Leafs training camp in September, then returned to the OHL’s Kitchener Rangers, where he’s putting up spectacular numbers.“The coaching staff has put me in situations to excel,” said Bracco. “The guys I’m playing with are elite players. It’s a lot of fun.”Bracco has 17 goals and 34 assists in 27 games. Some of his markers have reminded current Leaf Mitch Marner of himself.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx