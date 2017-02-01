New York Post Sportswriter Claims He Was Fired For Anti-Trump Tweet

A sportswriter for the New York Post claims that he was fired on Friday because of an anti-Trump tweet. Bart Hubbuch, a columnist and NFL reporter for the paper, posted a new tweet on Monday with his explanation for his sudden termination: Last Friday, I was fired by the New York Post for tweeting on my own time seven days earlier my personal belief that Donald Trump becoming President of the United States is a national tragedy. An important status update: pic.twitter.com/kjZVOWjoRr— Bart Hubbuch (@BartHubbuch) January 31, 2017 The tweet that led to his dismissal appeared on the day of Trump’s inauguration. It compared that event with two of the worst days in American history: the attacks on Pearl Harbor and the World Trade Center. Hubbuch has since deleted the tweet, but a screengrab appears below: Twitter screen shot Hubbuch later sent out an apology tweet, also since deleted, calling the comparison of Trump’s inauguration to 9/11 “insensitive and wrong.” He added, “I shouldn’t have done it,” according to Philly.com. Contacted by The Huffington Post, Hubbuch declined to comment further. “Unfortunately, I can’t say anything more than my pinned tweet at this time.” The New York Post confirmed that Hubbuch was no longer employed there in a statement to ProFootballTalk.com. The statement suggested that the sportswriter’s tweet was not the sole reason for the paper’s decision: “We expect our reporters to interact with the public, including on social media, in a professional manner,” the Post said in a statement sent to PFT. “Unfortunately, Mr. Hubbuch has engaged in a pattern of unprofessional conduct and exhibited serious lack of judgment, including most recently showing disrespect for the victims of Pearl Harbor and 9/11.” Back in September, Hubbuch temporarily deleted his Twitter account due to backlash over another post, according to AwfulAnnoucing.com. The earlier tweet said, “Totally not-shocking fact: The Patriots have never had a black QB start a game in their 57-year history. Jacoby Brissett would be the first.” Totally not-shocking fact: The Patriots have never had a black QB start a game in their 57-year history. Jacoby Brissett would be the first.— Bart Hubbuch (@BartHubbuch) September 20, 2016 The New York Post is owned by News Corporation, the same company that owns Fox News. Founder Rupert Murdoch reportedly has close ties to Trump.