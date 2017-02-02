NFL commissioners address a lesson on the power of being in power: Arthur

HOUSTON—There’s this poem by Maggie Smith. I’ve mentioned it before: It’s called “Good Bones” and it ends with the lines, “Any decent realtor/walking you through a real shithole, chirps on/about good bones: This place could be beautiful/right? You could make this place beautiful.”Anyway, this sprung to mind as I listened to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell talk on Wednesday. He used to do his state of the league address on Friday of Super Bowl week, on the first day the teams were not available to the media, but you crash the car enough times, eventually you try something new. So instead, the NFL stuck Goodell in the middle of the week, because saying screw-you to journalists is very popular in certain American circles at the moment, and the further the NFL can place its commissioner from the game, the better. A recent poll by Public Policy Polling put Goodell’s approval rating with the American public at 22 per cent favourable, versus 37 per cent unfavourable. Not great.And as he droned on about everything but concussions — more than 43 minutes and he was not asked about concussions — your mind could be excused for wandering. What if? What would this thing be like if the commissioner had not pursued and jury-rigged an investigation into one of his star players allegedly deflating footballs, against all reason and provable evidence?“We’re comfortable with the process and decision,” said Goodell, in response to one of the five questions about Deflategate. “It’s not as personal as some people like to make it.”Article Continued BelowWhat would the NFL be like if the league didn’t hold cities for ransom for hundreds of millions of dollars for new stadiums, and as a result, saw San Diego, St. Louis, and potentially Oakland leave their cities for richer pastures after long associations? “It’s a painful process,” said Goodell, in response to one of the questions about teams leaving their cities.What would the NFL be like if the commissioner was asked about easing restrictions on marijuana in a league where one of the teams in the Super Bowl, the Atlanta Falcons, was recently revealed to have been worried about overzealous painkiller prescriptions in 2010, and instead of talking about how the salary cap had gone up, did something . . . else?