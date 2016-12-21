NFL playoff picture still far from set after Carolina tops Washington

Cam Newton and the Panthers stuck it to Josh Norman and the Redskins, helping the Buccaneers and Packers improve their playoff chances.Carolina’s 26-15 victory at Washington on Monday night knocked the Redskins out of the NFC’s second wild-card position and kept the Panthers in the race mathematically. Carolina needs to win out and have 10 games go their way, including another tie for Washington.The Redskins gained control of their playoff hopes when rival Dallas beat Tampa Bay on Sunday night, but they gave it right back. The loss dropped Washington into eighth place in the conference behind the Bucs and Green Bay.On Sunday, Tom Brady and the Patriots clinched another division title and helped the Dolphins jump into a post-season position while Oakland snapped a 13-year playoff drought.New England secured its eighth-straight AFC East title and earned a first-round bye with a dominant defensive performance in a 16-3 win at Denver.Article Continued BelowThe Patriots’ victory allowed Miami to leapfrog the Broncos for the second wild-card position in the AFC.The Raiders beat the Chargers to earn their first trip to the playoffs since losing the 2003 Super Bowl.In Sunday’s early games, the NFC’s playoff picture got more jumbled and the Chiefs lost control of their division championship hopes.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx