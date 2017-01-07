NFL playoffs begin with air of desperation: Arthur

Well, this is depressing. Sorry, I should be more specific, because we are in the golden age of being able to find things that depress you. As recently as the late 1990s, people barely got email. Websites were very limited. Back when I was young, before the war, if you wanted to know what was going on in the world you had to watch the evening news or read a newspaper or go outside. There was WEATHER out there.Now you can carry around every bad thing in the world in your phone. You could put your phone away, but when you forget to take it with you it makes you feel naked, robbed of maps and time and that safety blanket of connection. It should and can be peaceful, but mostly life without a smartphone has suddenly become freedom: terrible, disorienting, naked freedom.Anyway, welcome to wild-card weekend in the NFL playoffs, where so many teams are experiencing the equivalent of that terrible freedom. Oakland is playing Houston in a game that is essentially being played without quarterbacks, which is radical. The winner of that weirdo contest will play and be murdered by the New England Patriots, so like so much of the Internet this is a waste of time. Then there is Detroit, which has a quarterback who has had trouble since he hurt his finger. The Lions will play Seattle and its fearsome defence, which, since it lost safety Earl Thomas, has allowed 38, 34 and 23 points. (Also three to the L.A. Rams, but their offence is the equivalent of a granite skateboard. Good luck, dudes.)Oh but there is Miami, who lost their starting quarterback, but he only sprained his knee rather than breaking his leg, which was the hot late-season injury this year. Their backup, Matt Moore, might not be the quarterback equivalent of a Samsung Galaxy 7, though. So, good news? Article Continued BelowAlso there is Pittsburgh, which has a bunch of offensive weapons and a healthy Ben Roethlisberger, and Green Bay, which has a red-hot QB, and the Giants, who have Eli Manning, whatever that means.The lesson: without quarterbacks, football is just a bunch of mallets and screwdrivers and wrenches in a bag, trying to kill each other. Also, football is violence, and violence has consequences. There are 319 million people in America, but it is impossible to produce 32 great QBs, and every time one gets hurt it reduces football to mostly just the violence. Ugh.Last week this space went 8-8. As always, all lines could change.

