NFL playoffs show workhorse backs are not pass

NFL teams ran the ball less than ever in 2016, yet six playoff teams had a 1,000-yard rusher.Ezekiel Elliot (Cowboys), Jay Ajayi (Dolphins), Le’Veon Bell (Steelers), LeGarrette Blount (Patriots), Devonta Freeman (Falcons) and Lamar Miller (Texans) each topped 1,000 and will run again in January. Last year, the Minnesota Vikings’ Adrian Peterson was the only 1,000-yard rusher in the playoffs.“I think really getting the running game going was crucial to us starting the ball rolling in the right direction,” injured Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill said after the team bounced back from a 1-4 start to win six in a row.Ajayi had three 200-yard games, including 204 in a win over Pittsburgh that started Miami’s turnaround.“I know that when I’m productive, the team is going to be successful,” Ajayi said. “But I feel that my play also allows a lot of guys to be able to make plays as well, and it’s shown.”Article Continued BelowThe formula for winning has changed drastically since the days teams relied on a smashmouth, ball-control running offence. It began with the evolution of the West Coast offence as the short-passing game replaced many run plays.It continued when more teams started developing spread offences, using three and four wide receivers and putting quarterbacks in the shotgun formation for many snaps. Fullbacks lost their jobs and running backs became more specialized.This season, teams averaged 26 rushing attempts per game. That’s the fewest total in league history, according to Pro Football Reference. The average was 36.9 in 1976, 30.2 in 1986, 28.3 in 1996 and 28.2 in 2006.

