NFL sack leader Vic Beasley Jr., the Falcons X-factor, overcomes family tragedy

Late last summer, Vic Beasley Jr. visited his old high school coaches and addressed the Adairsville High football team. The players faced a rebuilding season, and Beasley believed he could deliver a pertinent message. The previous fall, Beasley recorded four sacks after the Atlanta Falcons drafted him with the eighth overall pick. His rookie season had been labelled a disappointment.“I got a lot of things I need to accomplish this year to prove people wrong,” Beasley told the players. “My first year didn’t meet some people’s standard. I’m not going to let that define me.”Beasley did not reveal the turmoil behind his season, the pain he had played through. Beasley had spent his first year as a professional visiting his father in the hospital, where Vic Beasley Sr. fought the ravages of alcoholism. Beasley’s father, who played safety at Auburn and introduced him to the sport, would succumb in April, the latest death in a tragic stretch for Beasley.On Sunday night, when the Falcons face the New England Patriots, Beasley will be one of the most significant players in the Super Bowl. A hybrid outside linebacker and defensive end, Beasley led the entire NFL with 15½ sacks in his second season, erasing any notion he would become a bust. Given the importance of pressuring Patriots quarterback Tom Brady without blitzing, Beasley’s pass rush may help define the outcome.Beasley has reached those heights despite unfathomable personal loss. Beasley’s older brother died in a car crash before his final season at Clemson, as the defensive end was trying to decide whether to enter the draft. During his senior season, his uncle, a pastor who had great influence on him, was diagnosed with cancer and died. And then his father fell ill and eventually died, at 53, in April. Through it all, Beasley relied on his deep faith and rarely betrayed his hurt.Article Continued Below“He was still Vic the whole way through,” said Kurt Scoggins, Beasley’s position coach in high school and now a close friend. “I didn’t see any changes. I would have probably crumpled under that pressure. You really don’t notice it when you see him. Any time we talked to him, he was same old Vic. He was happy-go-lucky, very relaxed.”Victor Beasley Sr. was a teammate of Bo Jackson at Auburn in the mid-1980s. He settled in Adairsville, Georgia, and taught his son how to play. He installed a set of weights on their back porch, and by high school Beasley worked out harder at home than in sessions with teammates. Beasley revered his father, even as his drinking grew problematic, and he kept any issues hidden.“I can’t tell you I knew it was the case,” said Eric Bishop, an Adairsville assistant who has since become the head coach. “You found out bits and pieces here and there. It’s not something Vic talked about it. He never treated it as a crutch.”