NHL and Olympics made for each other: DiManno

NEWARK, N.J.—When Brendan Shanahan returned home from the Nagano Olympics, getting his body clock back on NHL time proved an insomniac nightmare. He spent those wee-of-the-night, eyes-wide-open hours watching infomercials on TV and, he later admitted, racking up credit-card charges for stupid stuff: Ginsu knives, slice-o-matics, total gyms, ShamWows.Or maybe he was joking. In those days, the current Maple Leaf president cracked funny a lot.In any event, if NHL commissioner Gary Bettman — a man of scant humour — were seeking yet another reason to turn up his nose at participation in the 2018 Olympics, he could claim he’s looking out for the best interest of players’ sleep patterns, with the Winter Games again in Far East Asia; even controlling their impulse spending habits.Of course, Bettman doesn’t actually give a rat’s patootie about players. He is an owners’ guy and does their bidding more so than any other major domo of a North American professional sports league.Coming up on two decades since the NHL’s readmission to the Olympic fold in Nagano 1998 — a long and bitter struggle it had been for the “pros” to gain entry — the league, via its board of poltroons, a.k.a. owners, has had a bellyful of a glamorama event that stuffs no dollars in its pocket.Article Continued BelowThe International Olympic Committee had previously set a Jan. 16 deadline for a get-off-the-pot decision on Pyeongchang.The anti-Olympics faction can claim opposition to shutting down league play for three weeks in the middle of the season, but the collective grump is more mercenary in nature. Owners had no problem compressing the schedule this season to accommodate the totally underwhelming World Cup because that’s their putative marquee tournament, clearly envisioned as a substitute for the Olympics. Except way fewer fans than expected took the bait. The World Cup, with Sidney Crosby leading Canada to gold, was a gerrymandered affair of low-wattage hoopla.Only the Olympics are the Olympics.

