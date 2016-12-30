NHL centennial celebrations headline sports events in 2017

After a memorable past 12 months in the world of sports, The Canadian Press examines some of the stories to be on the lookout for in 2017:NHL’s 100th birthdayThe National Hockey League will celebrate its centennial year in 2017. Events are planned across the league and throughout the year, including an outdoor game at Toronto’s BMO Field between the Maple Leafs and Detroit Red Wings on New Year’s Day. The league will also mark the Stanley Cup’s 125th anniversary in March, the 100th anniversary of the founding of the league on Nov. 26 and the 100th anniversary of the first NHL game on Dec. 19.NHLers at the OlympicsNHL players have taken part at the every Winter Olympics since 1998, but participation at the 2018 Games in South Korea is in serious doubt. The International Olympic Committee has said it won’t cover the costs for insurance or travel as it has in the past. The NHL, meanwhile, offered its players’ union a scenario where owners would agree to Olympic participation in 2018, but only if the current collective bargaining agreement was extended by three years. The players rejected that offer, and NHL commissioner Gary Bettman has said an Olympic decision needs to be made soon.Article Continued BelowVegas Golden Knights take shapeIt will be a busy spring and summer for the NHL’s 31st franchise with the expansion draft, amateur draft and free agency all set to take place within a two-week stretch in June and July. The other 30 clubs will submit lists of protected players for the expansion draft, but there should be plenty of manoeuvring as general managers look to protect as many assets as possible. The Golden Knights’ first draft pick, first training camp, first pre-season game, as well as opening night in October, will all be events to keep an eye on.New-look Toronto Blue Jays

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx