NHL Christmas Day games werent all winter classics

As part of the Leafs centennial season, The Star is taking a look at significant moments in the franchise’s history. This is the second installment in the series, which is written by hockey historian Kevin Shea.Christmas Day contests in the National Hockey League were, at one time, a grand tradition for fans. It was a delightful respite for families at the end of a day that began with excitement and loudness, chaos and tidying. But it wasn’t nearly as enjoyable for players, who often had to be away from their family on that special day, explaining to their children why Santa Claus was coming early to their house that year.The very first Christmas game played by the Toronto franchise in the National Hockey League was a Dec. 25, 1920 contest against the Montreal Canadiens that saw the St. Patricks edge their visitors 5-4. The St. Pats would play three Christmas games, winning their first but losing the other two.The team became the Maple Leafs in February, 1927 and played their first Christmas game against the Montreal Maroons in 1928. Although the Leafs won 4-1, there was little Christmas cheer. “It was a ding-dong battle that saw a total of 23 penalties and a fine of $100 plastered on manager Connie Smythe of the Leafs for vociferously directing Referee O’Leary’s attention to an alleged foul,” reported the Toronto Daily Star. The game was rife with “plenty of tripping, butt ending and sly poking” that went uncalled, raising the ire of Smythe. Toronto set an ignominious NHL record on Dec. 25, 1930 when they visited Detroit and lost 10-1 to the Falcons, suffering the worst NHL loss in a Christmas game. Article Continued BelowOn Christmas Day 1943, the Leafs hosted the New York Rangers, whose war-ravaged roster entered the game with a record of two wins, 15 losses and a tie. The Rangers stunned the Leafs, skating away with a 5-3 win. It was New York’s only road win of the season and one of only six wins they collected through the entire season. It was the first of seven Christmas games in a row for Toronto. They concluded the string with a 3-1 loss to the Rangers in 1949. That wasn’t Toronto’s longest string of consecutive Christmas games. They beat the Bruins 4-1 in 1960 and nine years later, in 1968, visited Chicago and skated away with a 4-3 victory. Darryl Sittler was a rookie when the Leafs played in Minnesota on Christmas Day 1970. “I was the only single guy on the team. It was tougher on the guys who were married with kids,” he recalled. “The hotel was empty and the restaurant was closed.” Still, the stands were full as fans watched their North Stars double Toronto 6-3.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx