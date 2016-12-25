NHL draft drama plays out at world juniors

Brandon Wheat Kings centre Nolan Patrick, the prohibitive favourite to go first overall in the next NHL draft, is out with an upper-body injury and won’t play for Canada at the world junior hockey championship. Even though the tournament is mostly for 19-year-olds who have already been drafted, it’s virtually unheard of for the top-ranked prospect to miss out — not since Patrik Stefan in 1999. “It’s more disappointing for him, because every young man wants to be part of Team Canada,” Maple Leafs assistant GM Mark Hunter says of Patrick. “It’s an experience he’s going to miss. He’s more disappointed than us scouts. He’ll get back playing and he’ll be fine.”There are draft eligibles worth watching, however, starting on Boxing Day, and some of them could see their draft stock soar with an impressive performance. Here’s a look at five to keep an eye on for the next draft, and one for 2018:Nico HischierSwitzerland, centreArticle Continued BelowShoots leftSix-feet, 174 pounds23 goals, 25 assists in 31 games with Halifax Mooseheads

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx