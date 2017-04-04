NHL is all business in pulling out of Olympics: Cox

The most shocking element of the NHL’s decision not to participate in the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea isn’t that the league’s owners went against the wishes of the players.It’s that the players, while insisting it was a priority, never made it one.So before you buy into the “Mean Old Gary won’t let us go” campaign, remember, the players cared so much about the Olympics they didn’t bother to insist on guaranteed participation in the last collective agreement discussions.That left them completely vulnerable to the motivations and desires of the owners — and if you know anything about the history of the NHL, left to act in their own selfish interests, NHL owners will generally do just that. And they have.After five trips to the Winter Olympics, the 30 owners reached the conclusion that they just weren’t getting significant benefits from taking a two-week break in the middle of the season and sending their most valued employees to compete in an event that risked injury to those players.Article Continued BelowIn theory, the Olympics “grew” the game. In practice, the owners just weren’t seeing it. That doesn’t make their position on this morally right or wrong.Just a cold, logical business decision.Salt Lake City (2002) and Vancouver (2010) were roaring successes. Nagano (1998) was decent. Turin (2006) and Sochi (2014) were, at least to the owners, a complete waste of the NHL’s time.