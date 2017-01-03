NHL missed chance of a century

The National Hockey League — in its 100th season, like the Toronto Maple Leafs — is taking a different approach to the centennial than one of its charter members.While the Leafs are all about youth, the future and changing team culture, the league finds itself embracing and celebrating tradition — and sticking to its guns.This could have been the time to embrace the next 100 years, to chart a new path — retire outdated trophies, even retire records if you wanted to get a little extreme — and remake the game, presumably for the better.We could start with switching to a 3-2-1-0 points format — three for a regulation win, two for a victory in overtime or a shootout, one for a loss in OT/shootout and none for a regulation-time defeat. One of the reasons why the league has stuck with two points for every win is the record book. Franchise records would be obliterated very quickly. Article Continued BelowThe other reason, of course, is parity. Tighter standings mean bad teams can stay in the playoff race longer. That’s good for business, the owners believe. Why spend more to put out a more competitive product if you can trick the fans into thinking their team is in the hunt right to the end?“I don’t get the sense, either at the board level or the general managers level, that there’s any dissatisfaction with how the current points system works,” deputy commissioner Bill Daly said at the Centennial Classic. “The fact our races are so close, and so close top to bottom halfway through the season, is a positive. I don’t think there’s any (support for) changing that.”There are more opportunities for change. The names of some of the individual trophies are a bit archaic — Art Ross scored one goal in a three-game NHL career in the 1917-18 season — and most are named after icons from the first 50 years of the league. James Norris and Conn Smythe were owners.

