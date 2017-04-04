NHL not going to Olympics, and the league has to wear it: Arthur

You can blame Gary Bettman for a lot of things, if you’re so inclined. The game of hockey has deteriorated under his watch; he lost a season to labour strife, and another half of one. The league has been small-minded on so many fronts, and there is not a lot of evident vision. Never has been, really.To that, you can now add the Olympics. The National Hockey League finally ended negotiations on Monday, formally announcing that the league will not participate in the Olympics for the first time since 1994. The NHL apparently didn’t want to overshadow the playoffs, which start in a little more than a week, which is maybe enough time for the anger to die down.Because this is a narrow-minded decision, fuelled by the owners and carried out by their commissioner. There is plenty of blame, of course. The International Olympic Committee paid the insurance and travel costs to Sochi, then withdrew that money for Pyeongchang, South Korea, leaving a gap of between $15 million and $20 million (U.S.). When the NHL tried to find a compromise, the IOC did not budge. The IOC started this. The IOC failed. Read more: NHL won’t go to 2018 Olympics in PyeongchangBut the NHL will wear this, and deserves to wear this. You can understand its decision-making, because a South Korea Olympics helps them less than a Beijing, or a Vancouver, or even a Sochi. The other parties hardened in negotiations, with the IOC threatening to withhold participation in the 2022 Games in Beijing, and the players refusing to budge. Owners, meanwhile, only cared about their businesses. Hockey is a regional game in the United States, and in some ways in Canada. Owners don’t think big unless they’re trying to get public arena-building money. As far as the hockey goes, they think small.Article Continued BelowThere was a price, though. The insurance money was eventually covered by the International Ice Hockey Federation, but the NHL balked at that because of a perceived bleeding of money for hockey development. Bettman floated a collective bargaining agreement extension in exchange for Olympic participation, as part of a formalized international calendar that included a Ryder Cup-like series and World Cups, and it went nowhere. He tried an elimination of the opt-out clause that would allow players to terminate the CBA in 2020 rather than 2022, and the NHLPA wasn’t interested because they don’t like the deal. Hope you’re ready for another lockout, if it comes to that.The NHL has always said it couldn’t measure positives from the NHL’s participation in the Olympics, unlike, say, a league-run World Cup. But there was clearly a price. The owners just decided it was too high, and nobody moved to meet it. Now, this might not be over. The NHL cancelled the 2004-05 season, and nearly resurrected it on its deathbed. Maybe some combination of the IOC, the IIHF, NBC and the NHLPA — fat chance, I’d say — can come together and salvage this.