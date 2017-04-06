NHL opting out of Olympics could cost broadcasters

In skipping the 2018 Winter Olympics the NHL gets an early start on setting next year’s schedule, without having to build in a two-week while its biggest stars play in Peyongchang.But avoiding those that headache the NHL may have created another set of hassles for Olympic broadcasters like CBC.With NHL stars on the ice, men’s hockey draws the largest TV audience of any Winter Olympic event. Removing it from the lineup could shrink ratings and ad revenue, and alter the equation that made acquiring broadcast rights profitable.Lead Canadian broadcaster CBC says ad sales for Winter Olympic programming haven’t yet begun, but is confident the NHL’s absence won’t stop the network from cashing in on its Olympic rights deal.“We anticipated both scenarios,” says CBC spokesperson Chuck Thompson. “That’s just prudent planning.”Article Continued BelowWhen NHL players face off in the Olympics, TV audiences follow – especially when Canada and the US play for medals.The 2010 final, which ended when Sidney Crosby’s overtime goal secured gold for Canada, averaged 27.6 million viewers on NBC. According to the NHL, it was most-watched hockey game in the U.S. since 1980, when an underdog U.S. team upset the Soviet Union on the way to a surprise Olympic title.In Canada, an average of 8.6 million viewers watch the 2014 men’s final, while the 2010 title game attracted an average audience of 16 million.