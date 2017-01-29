NHL players hope to get a shot at 2018 Olympics in South Korea

LOS ANGEGLES, CALIF.—John Tavares’ first Olympics proved to be “bittersweet.”Though he ultimately captured gold with Team Canada in 2014, Tavares didn’t get to play in the gold medal game against Sweden because of a knee injury.“Well, personally I would love to go again,” said Tavares during all-star weekend in Los Angeles.Read more: NHL and players still undecided on 2018 OlympicsWhether he’ll get that chance again is unclear and looking increasingly grim. The NHL remains reluctant to commit to attending the next Games in South Korea with deputy commissioner Bill Daly stating Saturday: “If the status quo remains I don’t expect us to be in the Olympics.”Article Continued BelowThe NHL’s board of governors met Saturday and spent about 10 seconds on the Olympics, according to commissioner Gary Bettman. The governors have expressed increasing angst against players returning to a sixth consecutive Games, opposed to shutting down their season in February for an event which they believe lacks in tangible benefit.Those players who have been hope they’ll reconsider.“I would love to go there (again),” said Sergei Bobrovsky, the Columbus Blue Jackets netminder who represented Russia on home soil in 2014. “I think still it’s the biggest competition in the world, one of the big ones at least.”