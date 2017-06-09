NHL reveals true colours in change of seasons: Cox

Some time before Wednesday, the 2016-17 NHL season will finally come to a close, likely with the Pittsburgh Penguins as the winners of the final game for the second straight year. Nashville, naturally, swears that’s a premature conclusion to reach, and indeed a two-game winning streak for the Predators is hardly impossible. So we’ll see.The lasting imprint of the ’16-17 campaign, however, will extend beyond the winner of the clash between two clubs that nearly moved to Hamilton. It was hardly a tumultuous campaign, or a controversial one, aside from the silly video reviews of offside calls we apparently are going to be stuck with for the foreseeable future.Once the Bettman administration digs its heels in on an issue, it is not easily moved.There are four areas of noteworthy change, however, that are worth remembering, areas that will continue to influence the league for years to come:This was the year the NHL season truly became unofficially split in two; you have the regular-season champion, and then the winner of the post-season tournament, the team that’s awarded the Stanley Cup.Article Continued BelowOnce upon a time, they were, if not one in the same, clearly linked. Several teams would establish themselves as the cream of the crop from October to April, and then one would emerge as the Cup winner. Now, after another spring in which top-rated regular-season teams, this time Washington and Chicago, went nowhere in the playoffs, it seems abundantly clear that winning the Presidents’ Trophy is one competition, and then the Cup playoffs are a separate competition. Last year, Pittsburgh was ordinary for most of the regular season, got hot in March and won the Cup. This year, Nashville was the 16th-best team to qualify for the playoffs and made the Cup final.There’s precious little difference in the salary-cap era from the team with the best record to start the playoffs and the team with the worst. Upsets? Are there really any true upsets any more? It’s the parity Gary Bettman has always craved. Well, he’s got it. But it has changed the way we should look at the NHL for good.The NHL officially decided to go to Las Vegas late last June, just before the 2016 entry draft, so for all intents and purposes we’ll say that was part of this season. This season has frequently been about the 31st franchise — it’s name, team colours, first signing, first GM, first coach — and the Golden Knights, as the first NHL franchise awarded in the era of social media, seem destined to be an organization unlike any of the previous NHL expansion outfits.