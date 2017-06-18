NHL trade freeze sparks buzz but few deals

Mike Smith went from Arizona to Calgary and a couple of defencemen traded places as NHL teams made last-minute moves before the Vegas expansion draft roster freeze.None of those defencemen came from the Minnesota Wild, Ottawa Senators or Anaheim Ducks, leaving big questions with the Vegas Golden Knights poised to acquire some serious talent in their expansion draft window from Sunday through Wednesday. General manager George McPhee’s phone was already ringing Saturday afternoon as his 30 colleagues did their best to shuffle the deck and protect themselves.“With the expansion process upcoming, it forces you to make some decisions,” Coyotes GM John Chayka said.From Saturday afternoon through Thursday morning, after Vegas makes its picks, the rest of the teams can’t make trades with each other. The freeze and submission of protected lists, to be released Sunday at 10 a.m., created something of a trade-deadline feel as GMs looked to make the pieces work.“It had all the feelings of a trade deadline, but there were conditions,” Flames GM Brad Treliving said by phone. “There’s lots of chatter, but there’s lots of teams in the bucket of not being able to do anything without impacting what their list is.”Article Continued BelowThe Flames solidified their goaltending situation by getting the 35-year-old Smith from the Coyotes for a conditional pick and a prospect, taking advantage of their ability to protect a goalie that most other teams in the market didn’t have the luxury of doing.“That’s really one of the things we wanted to leverage,” Treliving said. “Having the ability to have a spot to protect someone, if all the other boxes were checked, there certainly was an advantage.”The Montreal Canadiens recouped a third-round pick from the Buffalo Sabres for 24-year-old defenceman Nathan Beaulieu, who has a connection to Vegas coach Gerard Gallant from their junior days and would’ve been left exposed in the expansion draft. The San Jose Sharks got second- and fourth-round picks for Mirco Mueller and a fifth-rounder, a safeguard against losing a 22-year-old defenceman for nothing.