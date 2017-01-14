NHL underdogs not half bad: Cox

At this time last year, the Pittsburgh Penguins did not appear to be headed for glory.They had 46 points after 42 games and, after having fired head coach Mike Johnston in mid-December to replace him with Mike Sullivan, the Pens still couldn’t seem to put any kind of streak together. Well, we know how that story concluded. What began as an awful season ended up in championship style.So, let’s not make too much out of what we’ve seen in the NHL so far. That unpredictability, created by an absence of powerhouse teams, and the eyebrow-raising presence of a host of bright new talents are probably the best things the NHL has going for it in this goal-starved era.Who has surprised and who has disappointed thus far?Article Continued BelowTHE SURPRISESCOLUMBUS BLUE JACKETSThe Blue Jackets have stunned everyone in hockey after a 76-point season a year ago. Unlike some of the other teams that drafted high last June, the rise of Columbus hasn’t even been fuelled by a fabulous freshman. While Pierre-Luc Dubois (third overall) toils away in junior hockey, John Tortorella seems to have convinced a star-less lineup that they’re all a bunch of Gretzkys.

