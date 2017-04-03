NHL wont go to 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang

For the first time since 1994, NHL players will not attend the Winter Olympics.The league released a statement Monday saying it “considers the matter officially closed” and that it won’t participate in the 2018 Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.Negotiations between the league, the NHL Players’ Association and the International Olympic Committee have stalled in recent months.In the statement, the NHL said it was open to hearing from the parties involved but that “no meaningful dialogue has materialized.”Article Continued Below“Instead, the IOC has now expressed the position that the NHL’s participation in Beijing in 2022 is conditioned on our participation in South Korea in 2018,” the league said. “And the NHLPA has now publicly confirmed that it has no interest or intention of engaging in any discussion that might make Olympic participation more attractive to the clubs.”The league said it will now proceed with finalizing the schedule for next season.The NHL Players’ Association didn’t immediately respond to the league’s announcement.The NHL had been at every Winter Olympics since 1998 and players have expressed their desire to continue participating.