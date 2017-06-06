Nico Marley, Bobs grandson, adds football to family playlist

WASHINGTON—Following the Washington Redskins’ signing of undrafted rookie Nico Marley, the grandson of Bob Marley, the players reacted in the locker room exactly how one might expect—with a mix of admiration and curiosity for the descendant of a reggae icon and humanitarian.But running back Rob Kelley didn’t flinch. He had been through this already at Tulane, where Kelley and wide receiver Ryan Grant were teammates with Marley. And after Kelley and Marley’s first encounter, Kelley’s perception completely changed.“When he first came to Tulane, you hear somebody like Nico Marley, you think, ‘Oh, Bob Marley’s grandson. He’s probably an uppity-type guy, living off the name,’ ” said Kelley, who listened to Bob Marley’s music growing up. “But you get the total opposite.”Read more:Hank Williams Jr. returning to Monday Night FootballArticle Continued BelowNFL’s new Zero 1 helmet could reduce brain injuriesPerceptions can be created off a surname, especially if it’s one revered throughout the world. There are some recognizable last names, at least in the football world, in Washington’s off-season practices; a Cousins (Kirk), a Norman (Josh), a Kerrigan (Ryan), a Pryor Sr. (Terrelle), a Hall (DeAngelo).Now, there’s a Marley. Yes, that Marley.