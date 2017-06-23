Nine up, nine down for Jays with .500 in reach ouch: DiManno

ARLINGTON, TEXAS—One in the first. Two in the second. Three in the third.There was almost an algebraic synchronicity to it.Although, if Marcus Stroman had continued at that pace of runs allowed, the Rangers would have won by 45-4 instead of 11-4.But that’s how the Blue Jays “ace” — by default, if nothing else — rolled in the Thursday matinee at Globe Life Park, turning the tumblers on the clickety-click long balls, decanting a trio of home runs for the second straight start.Six runs through the front end three innings. Toss in that third jack — to No. 9 hitter Robinson Chirinos in the fourth frame — and a cornucopia of dingers for Toronto’s most reliable starter. Although these days, that’s not saying much.Article Continued BelowJust as not much will be said here — because it’s turned into a brain-loop — about the Jays now 0-9 in their flailing — downright comical, at this juncture — busts to reach .500 for the first time this season.Manager John Gibbons is sick of being asked. Reporters are sick of asking. But this is a team that can’t get over its .500 yips, away from the Holy Grail at every opportunity.“Don’t say it, don’t ask,” Gibbons drawled, when the away-skipper’s office was opened up to media following a game which dropped Toronto to 35-37.