No rest out west for Raptors

PHOENIX—Even before this Christmas-interrupted grind of a road trip began, Toronto Raptors coach Dwane Casey was couching expectations.He knew his team’s defence would be tested by some high-powered offences, and while he had seen some improvement in the first three weeks of December, he warned that things weren’t going to change entirely when the team played out west.He figured it was still a work in progress, but there had been some reason for optimism and he needed to see that improvement continue.Halfway through the journey, his words have been prophetic.The Raptors have been good for most of the trip that continued here Thursday night against the Suns, and they have been exposed at times. But the promise is greater than the disappointment.Article Continued BelowCasey has seen better on-the-ball defence most nights and some slippage in screen-and-roll coverage. But on the whole, it’s been not bad.The Golden State Warriors, as they do, exposed the Raptors far too often in a 121-111 win on Wednesday night, shooting 57 per cent from the field, including nearly 70 per cent through the first three quarters.“They had 56 points in the paint,” Casey said after Toronto’s seven-game road win streak was abruptly snapped. “We gave up layups. We were worried about taking the three out and we ended up giving up layups. We’ve got to do a better job of switching against a smart team like this. The small mistakes you make, they’ll expose you.”

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx