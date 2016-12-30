We’re just a day away from Dec. 31, so here are my picks for the Top Ten Auto Racing stories of 2016.1. Hinchcliffe’s miraculous comeback.On May 18, 2015, James Hinchcliffe of Oakville was practicing for that year’s Indianapolis 500. A suspension failure sent him out of control and into a wall at more than 200 miles an hour. Part of the wreck speared him and he was bleeding to death when the IndyCar safety team got to him. They managed to get him out of the car, into an ambulance and onto an operating table at the nearby Methodist Hospital in a matter of minutes. Doctors there saved his life.If this had happened at any other race track in the United States or Canada, Hinchcliffe would very likely be dead. Methodist Hospital is just a short distance away from the famous Speedway, and doctors there have been treating injured racing drivers for what seems like forever. This combination of factors likely saved his life.In any event, a little more than a year later, on May 22, 2016, Hinchcliffe not only returned to race at the world’s most famous racing facility but won pole position for the 100th running of the Indianapolis 500. For courage, perseverance and ambition, James Hinchcliffe’s comeback is the top auto racing story of 2016.Article Continued Below2. Cayden Lapcevich, 16, wins NASCAR Pinty’s Series ChampionshipA high school student from Grimsby, Ont., not only became the youngest national champion in Canadian stock car racing history, he became the youngest national champion in the history of Canadian auto racing.Cayden Lapcevich, whose family owned racing operation lost its title sponsor last fall, opted to run a week-to-week schedule this season. (That’s when the plan is to do well one weekend and then use the prize money to make it to the next race.) It worked out, because in the 12 races that make up the NASCAR Canada championship, Cayden never finished worse than eighth and won three of them, which gave him the Rookie-of-the-Year title as well as the championship.

