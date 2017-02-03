Nothing But Net: Rockets retiring number of leader Yao Ming

ORLANDO—The honours keep coming for the great Yao Ming, who will have his No. 11 retired by the Houston Rockets in a Friday night ceremony.Ming represented himself, his country and his franchise so well until his career was cut short by injury. The things he had to deal with were in many ways unimaginable to most NBA players. He was Chinese basketball and officials of sport there used him to advance the game, themselves and the country’s sports culture after he was chosen first overall by the Rockets in the 2002 draft.That was untold responsibility for the seven-foot-six Yao, who was an eight-time NBA all-star before being forced into retirement. His crowning homeland moment may have been playing for the Chinese national team at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.Writing in The Players Tribune, Yao’s Houston coach, Jeff Van Gundy, was effusive in his praise.“Much like Tim Duncan and Steve Nash, Yao was a unifying leader,” Van Gundy said. “I believe that if a great player is also a compassionate, caring, unselfish teammate, then his team’s chemistry is going to be exceptional. That’s what Yao did every day, in every way.”Article Continued BelowThe Rockets are honouring him as part of their season-long celebration of the franchise’s 50 seasons; Yao has already been inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.His contribution to the game is not stopping now. Yao owns the Shanghai Sharks of the Chinese Basketball Association, and is being touted as the next president of the league. He’s worked tirelessly to fight for wildlife preservation and against shark fin soup. So while the Rockets honour him for the way he played the game, others should honour him for things he’s still doing.“The greatness of Yao Ming will extend well beyond his NBA career,” Van Gundy wrote. “From the causes he’s involved in, to his return to school, to his ownership of a team in the Chinese Basketball Association.