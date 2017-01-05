Nothing But Net: The offence never rests in the NBA

It used to be that a 50-point scoring night in the NBA was a rare occurrence that caught fans by surprise. These days? Yawn.Take last week, for instance.Boston’s Isaiah Thomas had 52 points on Friday night, the best scoring night of his NBA career.He got the spotlight for all of one day before James Harden of the Houston Rockets went off for 55 on Saturday.Something to celebrate?Article Continued BelowNot for long since Chicago’s Jimmy Butler had 52 on Monday night, bringing to a close a whirlwind weekend like fans have seldom seen.Heading into games of Thursday night, eight players had eclipsed the 50-point plateau in games this season, topped off by Klay Thompson’s night where he had 60 in less than three quarters of a game.In the entire 2015-16 season, only eight players got to 50 or more, a record for a single season that is sure to be eclipsed this time around.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx