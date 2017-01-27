Nothing But Net: Well soon see whos driving bus in Chicago, Cleveland

There is no question the NBA is a player- and star-driven league and when the best lash out, people sit up and take notice.This week provided a perfect example of some of the top players in the league firing off salvoes at teammates, coaches and management while trying to affect some kind of change.The circumstances are a bit different — one team is very good, the other is very average — but stars went off about four weeks before the trade deadline with loud protestations about the their team’s fortunes.Players know how much weight their words carry and they know management listens, so it will be interesting to see what transpires with the rosters of the Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers.It is no secret that the Bulls are a mess. They blew a 10-point lead with two minutes to go and lost to Atlanta on Wednesday; Rajon Rondo has been effectively benched as they lurch from point guard to point guard; and now Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler are killing their teammates in a very public manner.Article Continued Below“I’m 35 years old, I have three championships,” Wade said after the loss to Atlanta. “It shouldn’t hurt me more than it hurts these young guys. They have to want it. I can look at Jimmy and say Jimmy is doing his job. I think Jimmy can look at me and say Dwyane is doing his job. I don’t know if we can keep going down the line and be able to say that.”Butler was just as harsh:“I want to play with guys who care,” he said.