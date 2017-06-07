Novak Djokovic out of French Open ending his title defence

PARIS—Novak Djokovic’s French Open title defence ended with a surprisingly lopsided 7-6 (5), 6-3, 6-0 quarter-final loss to sixth-seeded Dominic Thiem of Austria on Wednesday.A year ago, Djokovic became the first man in nearly a half-century to claim a fourth consecutive major championship and completed a career Grand Slam at Roland Garros. But his form has dipped considerably since then, and now he has gone four majors in a row without earning a trophy.“It’s a fact that I’m not playing close to my best,” Djokovic said. “This is a whole new situation that I’m feeling.”On Wednesday at a windy Court Suzanne Lenglen, Djokovic was out of sorts in so many ways, even before that 20-minute third set in which he won only 8 of 34 points. That was only the second time that Djokovic lost a final set by the score of 6-0 in his 937 career tour-level matches.“It was not there for me today,” Djokovic said with a sigh.Article Continued BelowHe wasted two set points in the opener. By the end of the match, he wound up with nearly twice as many unforced errors, 35, as winners, 18. His backhand was particularly problematic.Known for tremendous footwork and court coverage, the No. 2-seeded Serb even stumbled and tumbled to the court, his racket flying out of his hands, early in the second set. Djokovic was left on his knees, and soon he would be out of the tournament entirely.Djokovic falls as he plays Thiem during their quarter-final match at the Roland Garros stadium. (Christophe Ena/AP) “All in all,” Djokovic said, “it was decided, I think, in the first set.”