Oakland Raiders success a model of patience in win-now culture

ALAMEDA, CALIF.—When the Oakland Raiders lost the first 10 games in general manager Reggie McKenzie’s third season back in 2014, fired his hand-picked coach and fell to 11-37 under his leadership, few would have questioned owner Mark Davis had he made a change.Instead, Davis stuck with McKenzie and is receiving the dividends for his patience this season.The Raiders have used a young core led by 2014 draft picks Derek Carr and Khalil Mack; two strong free-agency classes aided by McKenzie’s moves early in his tenure to get the salary cap in order; and more shrewd pickups in the draft and from street free agents. Oakland (12-3) is back in the post-season for the first time since 2002, with a chance to wrap up the AFC West on Sunday.“We were in constant communication throughout the four years leading up to this year,” McKenzie said about Mark Davis, who showed more patience than his father Al did when he had six coaches in his final nine seasons before dying in 2011.“Nobody’s excited about losing seasons, but he did see the promise and he believed in me. So to me, that’s enough said, I told him my process and he knew it wasn’t going to be a quick fix. We could try it, but that wasn’t my style. That says a lot, because he’s probably getting it from a whole lot of people to hurry up.”Article Continued BelowThe Raiders aren’t the only contender that has benefited from patient leadership. Similar moves have paid off to various extents in Dallas, Detroit and Tennessee.Cowboys owner Jerry Jones stuck with coach Jason Garrett despite one playoff berth and winning record in his first five full seasons. Now, Dallas is the top seed in the NFC.Garrett began his tenure with three straight 8-8 seasons, but Jones believed he was learning on the job. The Cowboys then went 12-4 the following year before dropping to four wins in 2015 when Tony Romo missed most of the season. They rebounded this season behind rookie quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott.

