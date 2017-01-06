“Loyalty to any one sports team is pretty hard to justify because the players are always changing . . . You’re actually rooting for the clothes when you get right down to it. You’re standing and cheering and yelling for your clothes to beat the clothes from another city.”— Jerry SeinfeldSo true. Of course, in the case of Jose Bautista, the fine folks of Baltimore apparently weren’t at all interested in him wearing their city’s clothes under any circumstances.Stay in Toronto’s clothes. We love hating you in those.You could, meanwhile, easily replace the word “clothes” with “flag”’ in Seinfeld’s witty gem, and “city” with “country,” and you’d be on to something just as accurate. Regardless of which athletes are wearing your country’s colours, who they are or what they’ve done, you’re going to cheer for them under most circumstances, and particularly so when they play a team carrying the flag of a country viewed as important.Article Continued BelowWhich brings us to the 2018 Winter Olympics.We are all, it’s fair to say, thoroughly tired of the little game the NHL is playing with the IIHF and IOC. Or maybe it’s the other way around. It really doesn’t matter. Please make it end. Enough is enough, and while this space certainly doesn’t buy into the Olympics as this wonderful, wholesome and symbolic gathering to celebrate the human spirit that they sell so effectively, the history of the Olympic Games deserves more respect than what the hockey masters of the universe are giving them.

