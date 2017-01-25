Ontario minor hockey exec apologizes for online slur directed at Canadian female protesters

An Ontario minor hockey executive has apologized for a slur aimed at Canadian women who travelled to Washington, D.C., over the weekend to join a massive march against U.S. President Donald Trump.Windsor Minor Hockey Association president Dean Lapierre said Wednesday he “screwed up” when he posted the comment on his personal Facebook page last week.“I should have used better judgment,” Lapierre told The Canadian Press.Last week, Lapierre wrote on Facebook: “Any of those CANADIAN women who wanted to protest the President of the USA and got turned around. Good u dumb bitches. Worry about your own Country CANADA. And your protesting what?”Read more:Sexist, vulgar posts on women’s marches backfire on U.S. public officialsArticle Continued BelowLapierre said he’s since deleted the post and is also taking down other comments on his personal page “that people might find offensive.”The Ontario Minor Hockey Association said it is investigating the incident.“These comments are offensive and have no place in minor hockey,” said Ian Taylor, executive director of the OMHA.

