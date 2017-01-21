Osmond smashes Canadian record at skate nationals: DiManno

OTTAWA—From the tip of a coquettishly arched pinkie finger to the top of a perfectly placed toe flourish, Kaetlyn Osmond embodies skating polish.Whether due to the ripening of a competitor, a short program choreographed to silhouette precise details, or simply innate theatrical flair, the Newfoundland-born 21-year-old has steadily elevated herself to the elite global realm of female skaters.That complete package — the jumps, the artistry, the confident self-expression writ on her pretty face — was on display Friday afternoon at the Canadian figure skating championships.Upshot: A record-setting score of 81.01, the highest mark ever invested upon a Canadian woman, either at home — where marks are often inflated by judges — or abroad, breaking her own standard.Six points clear of Newmarket’s Gabrielle Daleman in second, 14 points clear of reigning national title holder Alaine Chartrand in third.Article Continued BelowOne, two, three, they stand: The trio of females who came into this event as former national crown holders, setting up what many anticipated to be a keenly contested battle for the two spots open on Canada’s world team, the squad which will be dispatched to Helsinki in March.Barring a free skate meltdown Saturday — and it’s happened before, including a year ago when she dropped to third and off the world team — Osmond is comfortable situated to win her third Canadian crown.Performing to a breezy “Sous le ciel de Paris” by Edith Piaf, she seemed too gobsmacked after the flawless performance to even appreciate a big fat 81. “I have no clue,” she shrugged with a grin when queried about the score. “I just felt comfortable, the way I do in practice. That’s what made me happy. Eighty-one was just something on top of it.”