After Ezequiel Carrera fouled a ball off his right foot during the Blue Jays’ 8-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday, the outfielder stumbled out of the batter’s box, hobbling briefly before returning to the plate for a strikeout.A day later, Carrera was once again hobbling, this time on crutches, his foot in a walking boot. It turns out the seemingly innocuous incident was more serious than originally thought. Toronto put Carrera on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday with a fracture in the top of his right foot. That makes 16 Blue Jays players forced to the sidelines this season; Carrera’s stint on the DL is the 20th for the team. Collectively, players have missed 478 games to injury. The Jays had spent 574 days on the disabled list before Carrera’s injury, according to spotrac.com, fourth in the majors behind the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Texas Rangers and the New York Mets. The site estimates the cost of Toronto’s disabled list before Carrera’s injury was $17,316,865. It’s a statistic manager John Gibbons, who didn’t think anything of Carrera’s plate appearance either, would prefer his team wasn’t excelling in. Article Continued Below“I don’t think I’ve seen it in half a season, put it that way. You stretch it out over a full season, it’s probably common,” he said. Carrera, who has been in left field for 55 per cent of the Jays’ game this season, was replaced by 24-year-old outfielder Dwight Smith Jr., both on the 25-man roster and in left field Tuesday night. The call-up from the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons appeared in three big-league games in May. The 30-year-old Carrera, who has been in Toronto for more than two seasons, knew the blow to his foot was hard but X-rays taken on Tuesday didn’t show anything. It was only after he woke up on Wednesday morning unable to put weight on his foot that Carrera underwent a CT scan that showed the fracture. He was scheduled to see a specialist later in the day.