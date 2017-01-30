Ovechkin and Crosby play for keeps and cool million

LOS ANGELES—It was a little weird seeing Alex Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby not just on the same team but on the same line, a decision made by guest coach Wayne Gretzky. The cameras caught them talking and smiling.“We were talking about how we’d play, if we were down by one, what we would do,” said Ovechkin. “Gretzky said we were on the same line, so we had to have chemistry and understand how to move out there. It was all about the fun.”Or maybe about dollars. Their Metropolitan Division team won the all-star tournament and the $1-million prize, divided among 11 players. The final got more intense, with players blocking shots, as the game went on.“If somebody is going to give you $1 million, why not?” said Ovechkin.CLOSE CALL: The final — a 4-3 win by the Metropolitan Division over the Pacific — was so close that the outcome turned on an offside call. The NHL video review room got involved, calling back a goal by Ryan Kesler that would have given the Pacific a 4-2 lead because Connor McDavid was offside.Article Continued Below“I think it might’ve been a millimetre offside,” said McDavid. “They’re calling it pretty tight, I guess, at the all-star game these days.” Crosby thought it was funny: “Who’d have thought the offside rule would come into play?” GAMES ON: The players seemed to enjoy the three-on-three tournament format, which debuted last year and features three 20-minute games with short benches that keep everyone involved. There was far more energy than in the standard games played up to the 2015 all-star game in Columbus. “I think we know what it used to be like,” said Islanders forward John Tavares. “We worked with the league to find something more intriguing, more exciting. We definitely delivered. As players, we tried to embrace it.”