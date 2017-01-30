Alex Ovechkin is going to the Olympics, no matter what.The Washington Capitals captain has said it before and confirmed it again to the Star at all-star weekend.“Oh yeah, I’ll go,” said Ovechkin.Thus poses a problem for NHL commissioner Gary Bettman: If Ovechkin goes to the Olympics — and he appears to have the full support of Capitals owner Ted Leonsis — how do you stop him?And if one star goes, how do you stop the next from wanting to go? And if two go, how do you stop the tide?Article Continued BelowIf owners right now are reluctant to shut down their league for two weeks, what will fans think of a watered-down product even if just a handful of players head to South Korea on their own to play for their country?The chatter from the league was negative. A bunch of owners who at one point had no strong opinion on Olympic participation seem to have been turned off, feeling slighted by the Lords of the Rings over the costs of participation. Money issues have been settled, but bad blood remains. The league itself gets no tangible benefit from Olympic participation and having their best players play in the middle of the night in South Korea.