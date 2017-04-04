Ovechkin vows to play in Olympics despite NHL pullout

Russian superstar Alex Ovechkin still plans to play in the 2018 Winter Olympics, even if it means leaving his Washington Capitals in the middle of the NHL season.The Capitals captain has maintained that he will represent his country in South Korea, and he said Tuesday the NHL’s announcement not to participate in the Games didn’t change his mind.“I didn’t change my mind and I won’t,” Ovechkin said prior to Tuesday’s Capitals-Maple Leafs game in Toronto.While a statement from the league Monday called the matter “closed,” Ovechkin suggested the NHL could be bluffing.“I think the situation was the same before Sochi (in 2014),” he said. “They try to do some deals … I’m pretty sure everything is going to be fine. They just want to some big story about it.”Article Continued BelowSeveral players, including Montreal goaltender Carey Price and Ottawa defenceman Erik Karlsson, condemned the NHL’s decision.“It is crap. That’s pretty much what I think,” Karlsson said Monday night. “It’s going to do more damage to this sport than people realize, and whoever made that decision obviously doesn’t know what they are doing.”Ovechkin is one of the game’s biggest stars and has represented Russia internationally 22 times, including three Olympic Games.