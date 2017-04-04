Ovechkins Olympic rebellion might not catch on: Arthur

If there is a spear-carrier among NHL players when it comes to the Olympics, it is Alexander Ovechkin. He had his heart broken in Vancouver, and again in Sochi. He is friendly with Russia’s Vladimir Putin, and with Vladimir Putin’s Russia. He had vowed to go to South Korea next year, whether the NHL did or not. On Monday the NHL said no, and Ovechkin didn’t budge.“I didn’t change my mind, and I won’t,” said Ovechkin before his Washington Capitals faced the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday night. “It’s my country. You know, I think everybody wants to play there, and it’s the biggest opportunity in your life to play in the Olympic Games. So I don’t know. Somebody going to tell me don’t go, I don’t care. I just go.”He was joined by teammate Evgeny Kuznetsov, who said, “If Russia needs us, of course. It’s in the heart, always, the Russian people. But we will see. Maybe they will let us go.” Other NHL players spoke out strongly, even bitterly; notably, Swedes Henrik Zetterberg and Anton Stralman and Erik Karlsson. Zetterberg told Detroit reporters, “they probably want something from us. As usual.” Stralman, in Boston, told ESPN’s Joey MacDonald that it was “just billionaires trying to make a few extra bucks.”And in Detroit Monday night, Karlsson said, “Crap. Pretty much. I don’t understand the decision. We have no say in the matter. It’s very unfortunate for the game of hockey around the world that they’re going to do this to the sport. I think it’s going to hurt a lot if we don’t end up going. Whoever made that decision obviously had no idea what they’re doing.”Hockey players aren’t talkers by nature, but many range from disappointed to furious. In the Capitals locker room, there were a variety of opinions: Goaltender Braden Holtby said he would never leave his team to play in an Olympics, and defenceman Kevin Shattenkirk said of his Russian teammates, “I’d tip my cap to those guys for doing it, and I think that’s something that I’m sure will cause trouble with your team, but if that’s your sentiment and that’s how you feel, then absolutely. You should honour that and be proud that you did it. I definitely wouldn’t hold anything against you.”Article Continued BelowBut hockey players are not natural Spartacuses, and only Ovechkin and his Russian teammate said they would defy the league. The International Ice Hockey Federation is already rumbling about finding a solution. The IOC is pushing back harder. We’ll see.USA Hockey will get along, because the NHL helps fund them; Hockey Canada will, too. The Leafs have clearly been told — directly or otherwise — not to say too much. Don’t expect Sidney Crosby or Connor McDavid to follow Ovechkin’s example, even if their agents might want them to.Russians are different, and Ovechkin is different. He holds out hope — conspiracy-laced hope, which befits a friend of Putin, one supposes — that a deal can be done, that someone will climb down. He said, “We want to go there, represent our countries. It’s probably the biggest thing in the world.