Over The Boards: U.S. colleges have something to crow about

When American colleges go door to door, recruiting teenaged hockey players, they now have bragging rights over the Canadian Hockey League thanks to the United States’ victory in the world junior hockey championship.“What it demonstrates is how good college hockey is,” says Mike Snee, the executive director of College Hockey Inc. “It speaks to the calibre and quality of play and player in NCAA hockey.” The American team was loaded with college players as it earned the U.S.’s third gold medal since 2010, the most by any country in that time span. Canada, a team loaded with major junior players since the inception of the tournament, has won one gold medal since 2010.It’s a point not lost on American recruiters.“We have a lot of bullet points, and this is one that is huge,” says Snee, whose outfit promotes the U.S. college hockey experience to teenagers.Article Continued BelowThe hockey world has been waiting for the Americans to arrive. They haven’t done so at the senior level in international tournaments — their lone title in the last 50 years was at the 1996 World Cup — but Olympic glory is probably only a matter of time (and continued NHL participation).But bubbling beneath the surface — and beyond its vaunted U.S. national development program — is the rise of the U.S. college system as an important cog in developing players.When the Americans won the world juniors in 2010, they did so with a roster that only slightly favoured players that went to a U.S. college. Twelve were NCAA players, 10 played in major junior. There were no other college players in the tournament.

